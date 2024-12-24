Jalen Brunson News: Rare scoring dud Monday

Brunson contributed 12 points (4-13 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-8 FT), one rebound, seven assists and two steals over 32 minutes before fouling out of Monday's 139-125 victory over the Raptors.

Brunson tied his season-low scoring output with 12 points during a poor shooting night, and he took a back seat to teammates OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns going for 31 points apiece. Even with Monday's dud, Brunson is averaging a healthy 23.1 points, 7.4 assists, 2.6 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 3.4 three-pointers while shooting 49.1 percent from deep over his last nine games. The 28-year-old star guard is also shooting a career-best 43.4 percent from downtown and averaging a career-high 7.6 dimes on the campaign entirely, so he's certainly thriving when it comes to shooting efficiency and facilitating with the new-look Knicks, even if Brunson's usage rate is down from what it was during his MVP-caliber 2023-24 season.