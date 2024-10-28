Jalen Brunson News: Returns to game in fourth

Brunson checked back into Monday's game against Cleveland with 11:01 remaining in the fourth quarter after heading back to the locker room with a knee injury, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

Brunson was checked out by trainers after limping back to the locker room following a drive to the basket. He was stretching his right knee on the bench and was seen wearing a knee brace -- which he has since taken off. The All-Star is expected to finish off the game after missing the majority of the third quarter.