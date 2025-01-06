Jalen Crutcher News: Efficient display in G League

Crutcher delivered 21 points (10-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two rebounds, six assists and a steal across 39 minutes in Sunday's 103-90 loss to Maine.

Crutcher had a strong showing Sunday despite the outcome of the game, and this was the second time he reached the 20-point mark in three regular-season contests. It's early in the G League campaign, but Crutcher has looked good as an offensive weapon for Birmingham. Through those three contests, he's averaging 19.4 points per game despite shooting just 43 percent from the field and 37 percent from beyond the arc.