Jalen Duren News: Double-doubles in win

Duren ended Monday's 118-115 win over Portland with 14 points (7-11 FG), 12 rebounds and four assists across 27 minutes.

Duren continues to be a double-double machine for the Pistons. The 21-year-old big man has 13 double-doubles on the season and three in the last four games, making him a force to be reckoned with in the paint. However, overall this season, his numbers have taken a step back. After averaging 13.8 points and 11.6 rebounds in 29.5 minutes per game during his breakout sophomore campaign, Duren is averaging only 9.6 points and 9.4 rebounds in 25.0 minutes per game this season.