Jalen Duren News: Efficient in victory

Duren accumulated eight points (4-5 FG, 0-2 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists and two blocks over 30 minutes during Tuesday's 123-121 overtime win over Miami.

After missing the Pistons' last two matchups due to a left ankle sprain, Duren returned to game action and posted a team-high 11 rebounds Tuesday. The big man continued his efficient season from the field with a 4-for-5 shooting performance, and he has shot 82.9 percent from the floor through 10 regular-season appearances. Duren is averaging 8.0 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 blocks across 24.1 minutes per game thus far.