Jalen Duren News: Hands out six assists

Duren chipped in nine points (4-8 FG, 1-3 FT), 14 rebounds, six assists and two blocks over 33 minutes during Tuesday's 106-103 win over the Knicks in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Duren chipped in across the board Tuesday, finishing one assist shy of his career high. The third-year center is thriving in his postseason debut, averaging a double-double with 10.0 points, 11.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.0 blocks on 64.5 percent shooting from the field.