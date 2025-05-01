Jalen Duren News: Pours in 21 points in Game 6 loss

Duren provided 21 points (6-9 FG, 9-10 FT), six rebounds and three assists in 39 minutes during Thursday's 116-113 loss to New York in Game 6 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Duren finished as the club's second-leading scorer after posting single-digit point totals in each of the club's last two games. The big man was highly efficient from the field once again, and he shot 65.0 percent from the field during the first round. The 21-year-old averaged 11.8 points, 10.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.7 blocks across 33.9 minutes per game during the Pistons' first-round series loss to the Knicks. Duren averaged a double-double for the second consecutive season in the 2024-25 campaign. He played in a career-high 78 regular-season outings this year, finishing with averages of 11.8 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.1 blocks and 0.7 steals across 26.1 minutes per contest.