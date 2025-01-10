Jalen Duren News: Strong defense in close loss

Duren totaled eight points (3-6 FG, 2-3 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals over 31 minutes during Thursday's 107-104 loss to the Warriors.

Duren's two steals tied his season high, and his three blocks were one short of tying his season high. Defense is the weak point of the center's game and a significant reason why his minutes per game (25.1) are down from last year (29.1). His play has been improved overall since the beginning of December, however, averaging 10.4 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks in 26.4 minutes.