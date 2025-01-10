Jalen Green News: Chips in 27 points vs. Memphis
Green racked up 27 points (11-21 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals over 38 minutes during Thursday's 119-115 victory over Memphis.
Green was the Rockets' second-leading scorer Thursday behind Alperen Sengun (32). Green hasn't been a particularly effective shooter from three through his four-year NBA career, but over his last five games, he's shooting 41.2 percent from beyond the arc on 10.2 3PA/G. Over that span, he's averaged 27.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.2 steals over 34.8 minutes per game.
