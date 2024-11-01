Jalen Green News: Double-double vs. Dallas

Green accumulated 23 points (9-21 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 36 minutes during Thursday's 108-102 win over the Mavericks.

Green logged his first double-double of the regular season Thursday, his first since March 27 against the Thunder. The 2021 first-round pick has scored 22-plus points in all five regular-season games and is averaging 27.6 points on 40.7 percent shooting from three on 10.8 3PA/G, along with 5.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists over 34.8 minutes per contest.