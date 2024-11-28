Jalen Green News: Explodes for 41 points in win

Green amassed 41 points (12-20 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 13-14 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals over 41 minutes during Wednesday's 122-115 overtime victory over the 76ers.

The Rockets had to work harder than expected to win this one, but Green played a pivotal role with his impressive scoring outburst. Aside from notching a season-high mark in the scoring column, the star guard finished just one point shy of matching his previous career-high output, established last season in a win over the Wizards. Perhaps more importantly, Green left his slump behind, as he entered this game on a four-game stretch in which he couldn't score more than 17 points while shooting a woeful 32.1 percent from the floor. One slump isn't going to alter his fantasy status considerably, though, as Green is still posting a solid line of 19.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steals per game this season.