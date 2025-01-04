Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jalen Green headshot

Jalen Green News: Game-high 27 points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 4, 2025

Green posted 27 points (10-21 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two blocks and an assist during 35 minutes in a loss to the Celtics on Friday.

The fourth-year guard has struggled to score with consistent efficiency this season, but he's been finding his footing over the past two weeks, and Friday's bout with the Celtics was no exception despite the loss. There's no question Green can score in buckets, and as the focal point of head coach Ime Udoka's offense, he should continue to get significant volume. He'll look to stay hot against the Lakers on Sunday.

Jalen Green
Houston Rockets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now