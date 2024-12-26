Jalen Green News: Goes off for 30 points in win

Green chipped in 30 points (12-21 FG, 6-11 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and two steals across 30 minutes during Thursday's 128-111 victory over the Pelicans.

Green has been playing at a very high level since pouring 41 points across 41 minutes in a 122-115 win over the 76ers on Nov. 27, and even though he's had a few off nights here and there, Green has been a reliable offensive weapon for Houston for the better part of the last four or five weeks. This was the fifth time he reached the 20-point mark in 10 games in December, but his arrow is definitively trending up since he's done so in three of his last four outings. Perhaps even more importantly, Green managed to shake off the rust following his six-point outing in the win over the Hornets on Monday, as that game was his lowest scoring mark of the campaign.