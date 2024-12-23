Jalen Green News: Hits for 22 in Toronto

Green provided 22 points (9-20 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds and two assists over 34 minutes during Sunday's 114-110 win over Toronto.

Consistency remains the only obstacle between Green and a true breakout. The fourth-year guard has scored at least 12 points in seven straight games, his longest such streak of the season to date, and he's averaged 21.9 points, 5.0 boards, 2.4 assists, 2.4 threes and 1.4 steals over that stretch while shooting 44.6 percent from the floor. While the latter numbers is far from exceptional, it would represent a career high for Green if he kept it up over a full campaign.