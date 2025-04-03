Jalen Green News: Leading scorer in win

Green accumulated 22 points (7-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 143-105 win over the Jazz.

The fourth-year guard didn't play a minute in the fourth quarter during the rout, but Green still led Houston in scoring on the night. He's scored more than 20 points in 10 of the last 12 games, averaging 24.1 points, 6.3 boards, 4.3 assists, 3.1 threes and 1.0 steals during that span as the Rockets try to lock up the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference -- they're three games up on the Nuggets and Lakers, with five games left on their schedule.