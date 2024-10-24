Jalen Green News: Leads Rockets with 28 points

Green accumulated 28 points (9-23 FG, 5-15 3Pt, 5-5 FT) and two rebounds in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 110-105 loss to the Hornets.

Green picked up where he left off last season, leading Houston with 28 points. Although his points production was more than adequate, the same cannot be said for the rest of his line. Inefficient shooting and a lack of peripheral stats are something he has been a victim of throughout his career. While he is absolutely worth rostering, managers should be aware of his flaws.