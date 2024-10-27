Jalen Green News: Scores 29 in loss to Spurs

Green ended with 29 points (10-22 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds and five assists across 33 minutes during Saturday's 109-106 loss to the Spurs.

Green has scored 25-plus points in two of his first three outings of the 2024-25 season, and the star guard has maintained the momentum after closing out the 2023-24 campaign on a strong note. Green averaged 22.8 points per game after the 2024 All-Star break and is now putting up 26.3 points per game to open the new season while shooting 36.4 percent from deep.