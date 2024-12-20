Jalen Green News: Stellar outing in victory Thursday

Green contributed 34 points (13-22 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Thursday's 133-113 win over the Pelicans.

Green logged his fourth 30-plus-point outing while leading the Rockets to victory with a game-high 34 points. The 22-year-old has delivered some stellar performances this season, though consistency has been an issue for him thus far. Over his last five outings, Green has averaged 20.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.8 steals while shooting only 25.6 percent from three-point range across 33.8 minutes per contest.