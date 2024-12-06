Jalen Slawson News: Double-doubles off bench

Slawson provided 15 points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 39 minutes during Friday's 113-110 G League overtime loss to the Birmingham Squadron.

Slawson played a season-high 39 minutes off the bench Friday, submitting his second double-double of the season. The 25-year-old forward has been a steady member of Osceola's second unit and has made a two-way impact in 2024-25, hitting at least one three-pointer and blocking at least one shot in nine of his 11 contests for the G League Magic.