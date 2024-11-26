Jalen Slawson News: First double-double Tuesday

Slawson notched 20 points (6-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 114-112 G League loss to the Texas Legends.

Tuesday marked the first double-double of the season for Slawson, who led his team with 20 points and 10 boards in a standout performance off the bench for Osceola. The former second-round pick fell one point short of his season-high mark, but he should continue to provide production across the board from the second unit in the G League moving ahead. Over eight appearances as a reserve in 2024-25, Slawson is averaging 13.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.5 blocks, 1.2 steals and 1.6 three-pointers per game.