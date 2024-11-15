Jalen Slawson News: Logs 13 rebounds against Capitanes

Slawson posted three points (1-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block across 34 minutes in Friday's 107-98 loss to the Mexico City Capitanes.

Slawson was the only player to achieve double-digit rebounds in Friday's matchup, which was his fourth G League appearance in 2024-25. Slawson came off the bench but racked up more minutes than all other players on the team including the starters. He'll continue to push for more activity as either a forward or a center in upcoming contests.