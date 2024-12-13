Jalen Slawson News: Paces rebounding effort for Osceola

Slawson tallied nine points (2-10 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, four steals and one block over 26 minutes Thursday during the G League Osceola Magic's 116-110 loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Slawson turned in a conflicting final line, as he couldn't find his shooting rhythm on the offensive end and committed eight turnovers but finished the matchup with a team high in rebounds and steals. Thursday marked the first time he's been held to single figures in scoring since Nov. 25, so this appears to be a minor bump in the road for the Furman product.