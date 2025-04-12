Jalen Slawson News: Scores 23 points in loss

Slawson played 35 minutes Friday during Osceola's 144-126 loss versus Stockton in Game 2 of the G League Finals and tallied 23 points (9-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists, one steal and two blocks.

Slawson finished second on the team in points scored during Friday's loss behind Mac McClung's 34 and also shot an efficient 60.0 percent from the field. Slawson has now surpassed 20 points scored in two of his four appearances in the G League playoffs and will look to keep producing during game three of the finals versus Stockton on Monday.