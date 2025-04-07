Jalen Slawson News: Season-high nine assists in win

Slawson turned in 20 points (7-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-3 FT), four rebounds, nine assists, one steal and one block in 38 minutes during Sunday's 135-122 G League Eastern Conference Finals win over the Maine Celtics.

The 25-year-old big man was the surprising team leader in dimes Sunday, setting a new season high in this area in the process. Slawson's scoring output was also his highest since the March 16 win over the Stockton Kings, who the Osceola Magic will meet in the final round of the G League playoffs.