Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jalen Slawson headshot

Jalen Slawson News: Thrives as sixth man

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 13, 2024

Slawson generated 14 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, a steal and two blocks across 31 minutes of Sunday's 122-120 loss to the G League Spurs.

Slawson came off the bench Sunday but played the third most minutes of any Osceola player. After being selected near the end of the second round during the 2023 NBA draft, Slawson spent the 2023-24 campaign on a two-way contract with Sacramento. Now on a G League deal with the Magic, Slawson will have to continue to impress in order to find an NBA roster spot.

Jalen Slawson
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now