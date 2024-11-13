Jalen Slawson News: Thrives as sixth man

Slawson generated 14 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, a steal and two blocks across 31 minutes of Sunday's 122-120 loss to the G League Spurs.

Slawson came off the bench Sunday but played the third most minutes of any Osceola player. After being selected near the end of the second round during the 2023 NBA draft, Slawson spent the 2023-24 campaign on a two-way contract with Sacramento. Now on a G League deal with the Magic, Slawson will have to continue to impress in order to find an NBA roster spot.