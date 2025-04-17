Jalen Smith News: Plays only three minutes

Smith ended Wednesday's 109-90 Play-In Game loss to the Heat with one assist over three minutes.

The Bulls played their starting five a ton of minutes Wednesday, resulting in Smith and Zach Collins seeing a combined eight minutes. Smith was a minor role player for the Bulls in 2024-25, averaging 8.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.7 blocks in 15.0 minutes across 64 outings.