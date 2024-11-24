Jalen Suggs News: Not on injury report for Monday

Suggs (hamstring) isn't listed on the injury report for Monday's game against the Hornets.

Suggs played only nine minutes during Saturday's win over the Pistons, posting two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one assist and one block, before injuring his left hamstring. He was quickly ruled doubtful and never returned to the contest, so it's surprising the point guard will seemingly be available to play Monday. Before Sunday's game, Suggs averaged 15.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.2 blocks in 30.5 minutes per game over his first 17 appearances.