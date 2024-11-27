Jalen Williams Injury: Leaves early with eye injury

Williams (eye) won't return to Wednesday's game against the Warriors, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports. He finished with 13 points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-8 FT), seven assists, six rebounds, two steals and one block across 16 minutes.

Williams suffered a blow to his right eye late in the second quarter and didn't check back into the game before the Thunder ruled him out. Expect Williams to undergo further evaluation Thursday, temporarily leaving his availability for Friday's game against the Lakers in question.