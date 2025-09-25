Almanza notes that Williams had been practicing with a wrist brace until recently, but he's since been able to ramp up his basketball activities and is being evaluated on a day-to-day basis. "Once we get through camp, we'll see where we are," said Oklahoma City general manager Sam Presti. "As with anything, it'll be a collaborative decision as to when he returns. Ultimately, he has to feel comfortable with when that is." The Thunder should have a better idea of whether Williams will be cleared for the 2025-26 season opener Oct. 21 against the Rockets in the weeks to come.