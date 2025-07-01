Jalen Williams Injury: To be re-evaluated in 12 weeks

Williams underwent successful surgery on his right wrist and will be re-evaluated in 12 weeks, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports Tuesday.

Williams played a major role in the Thunder's championship run this past season while sharing the floor with NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Williams had a career year, averaging career-best numbers in points (21.6), rebounds (5.3), assists (5.1) and steals (1.6) per game while shooting 48.4 percent from the field and 36.5 percent from beyond the arc.