Jalen Williams Injury: Won't return Wednesday

Williams (eye) won't return to Wednesday's game against the Warriors, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports. He finished with 13 points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-8 FT), six rebounds, seven assists, two steals and a block across 16 minutes.

Williams suffered a blow to his right eye late in the second quarter and hasn't been with the team since, so the team has taken the safe route and decided to rule him out for the rest of the game. Cason Wallace and Kenrich Williams are among the players who will see more minutes with Williams out. The star forward's next chance to return will come against the Lakers on Friday.