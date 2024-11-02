Jalen Williams News: Hits for 22 in big win

Williams notched 22 points (8-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and four steals across 26 minutes during Friday's 137-114 victory over the Trail Blazers.

The third-year forward dropped at least 20 points for the third time in five games to begin the season, but Friday was the first time he shot at least 50 percent from the field. Williams is coming off a breakout campaign, but he might find another level in 2024-25 -- while he waits for his offense to catch up, he's averaging what would be career highs with 6.6 boards. 5.6 assists and 2.0 steals a contest.