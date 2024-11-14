Jalen Williams News: Shines at center once again

Williams racked up 31 points (10-18 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and four steals in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 106-88 victory over New Orleans.

Williams was impressive playing at center for the second consecutive game, and while it's only been two outings, the experiment of a frontcourt with two 6-foot-5 players has been going well for the Thunder. Williams has been extremely productive in recent weeks, averaging 22.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 2.4 steals and 1.0 blocks per game since the beginning of November.