Jalen Williams News: Sniffs double-double Sunday

Williams notched 20 points (8-17 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-8 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Sunday's 128-104 victory over the Hawks.

Williams didn't post the same elite numbers that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren delivered in this 24-point blowout win, but he reached the 20-point plateau and ended just one rebound shy of a double-double. Williams is firmly entrenched as the Thunder's third-best scoring option behind the aforementioned duo, and he's scored at least 20 points while grabbing nine boards in his last two appearances, so he remains an absolute stud in fantasy as well.