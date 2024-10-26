Jalen Williams News: Sniffs triple-double Saturday

Williams recorded 24 points (10-22 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds and eight assists across 32 minutes in Saturday's 114-95 win over the Bulls.

Williams didn't have his best performance in the season-opening win over the Nuggets on Thursday, but he bounced back admirably here -- he led OKC in scoring and finished just one rebound and two assists away from a triple-double. Williams will battle with Chet Holmgren for the No. 2 role on offense behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, but even if that role fluctuates as the season progresses, Williams should remain relevant in all fantasy formats due to his scoring prowess and ability to stuff the stat sheet with relative ease.