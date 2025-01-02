Jalen Williams News: Solid all-around output in win

Williams finished Thursday's 116-98 victory over the Clippers with 18 points (8-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals across 30 minutes.

Williams made a solid two-way impact in Thursday's easy win, filling up the box score for the Thunder and hitting double digits in scoring for the 33rd consecutive game to open the season. Over his last seven games, the former first-rounder is averaging 19.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 three-pointers in 32.4 minutes. Williams is shooting just 26.5 percent from downtown across this span, but the 23-year-old's disruptive defense should continue to translate to plenty of defensive stoppers for fantasy managers as he works his way out of this shooting slump.