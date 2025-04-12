Jamal Cain News: Scores season-high 25 points

Cain had 25 points (8-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-7 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 153-104 loss to the Heat.

Due to New Orleans dealing with a laundry list of injuries to end the 2024-25 season, Cain has begun to receive increased playing time. The 26-year-old forward recorded season highs in points (25) and minutes played (35) in Friday's blowout loss. For the first time this season, Cain has scored double-digit points in three straight outings.