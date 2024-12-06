Jamal Murray Injury: Questionable for Saturday

Murray is questionable for Saturday's game against the Wizards due to right hamstring inflammation.

Murray surpassed the 40-minute mark in the loss to the Cavaliers on Wednesday, marking just the second time he achieved that this season, but it's unclear if the inflammation is directly tied to the workload he's had of late. Regardless, the questionable tag suggests he could have a decent shot at playing Saturday in what figures to be a favorable matchup on paper. Murray is averaging 18.2 points, 7.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game over his last five outings.