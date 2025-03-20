Jamal Murray Injury: Questionable to play Friday
Murray (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Murray has missed the last two games while nursing a sprained right ankle, but the questionable tag suggests a decision on his status will be made closer to Friday's 10 p.m. ET tipoff. If Murray is out, then Russell Westbrook will likely continue to handle most of the workload at the point guard position.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now