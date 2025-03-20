Fantasy Basketball
Jamal Murray headshot

Jamal Murray Injury: Questionable to play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 20, 2025 at 4:40pm

Murray (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Murray has missed the last two games while nursing a sprained right ankle, but the questionable tag suggests a decision on his status will be made closer to Friday's 10 p.m. ET tipoff. If Murray is out, then Russell Westbrook will likely continue to handle most of the workload at the point guard position.

Jamal Murray
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
