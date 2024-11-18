Jamal Murray News: Fills stat sheet Sunday

Murray closed with 13 points (6-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt), six rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and three steals in 37 minutes during Sunday's 105-90 loss to the Grizzlies.

Murray should've been the one to carry the Nuggets in the absence of Nikola Jokic (personal), but he continues to shoot the ball poorly and failed to reach the 20-point mark for the sixth time in nine appearances this season. Murray should continue to experience an uptick in his usage rate with Jokic absent, but that won't matter much if he continues to struggle from the field. The star guard is shooting just 39.9 percent from the field and 30.2 percent from deep in his nine outings this season.