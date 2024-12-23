Jamal Murray News: Fills stat sheet Sunday

Murray contributed 27 points (9-19 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 7-8 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, one block and three steals in 41 minutes during Sunday's 132-129 overtime victory over the Pelicans.

Murray struggled with his shot from beyond the arc, but fantasy managers won't mind that if he manages to fill the stat sheet as he did Sunday. The star floor general struggled for the better part of the first two months of the schedule, but he's been playing at a high level of late with four straight games with at least 20 points, averaging 24.8 points, 5.8 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game in that span.