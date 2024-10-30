Jamal Murray News: Hits for 24 in Tuesday's OT win

Murray racked up 24 points (8-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-8 FT), three rebounds and three assists in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 144-139 overtime victory over the Nets.

Despite a minor ankle injury he seemingly picked up Monday against the Raptors, Murray produced a season-high 24 points and saw his usual workload. The veteran point guard is still struggling to find his offense, shooting just 37.3 percent from the floor and 33.3 percent from three-point range through four games, but his usage gives him a high fantasy floor even when he's not locked in with his shot.