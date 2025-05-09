Jamal Murray News: Leads Nuggets with 27 points

Murray registered 27 points (9-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds, eight assists, one block and four steals over 48 minutes during Friday's 113-104 overtime victory over Oklahoma City in Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Murray scored a team-high 27 points, looking the best he has in quite some time. He added five defensive stats, helping the Nuggets to an impressive victory. Perhaps even more impressive was the fact that Nikola Jokic struggled on the offensive end, instead deferring to his teammates who were able to carry the load. Murray will look to build on this performance when the two teams meet again Sunday.