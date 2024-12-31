Jamal Murray News: Records double-double

Murray closed Monday's 132-121 victory over Utah with 20 points (7-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, 10 assists, one block and two steals over 37 minutes.

The fact that both Nikola Jokic and Russell Westbrook posted triple-doubles reduced Murray's impact in the game. However, the star floor general extended his impressive stretch of play with his third double-double across his last six outings. During that six-game stretch, Murray has reached the 20-point mark five times while shooting 48.1 percent from the floor and an impressive 41.7 percent from three-point range.