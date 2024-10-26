Jamal Murray News: Scores 22 points Saturday

Murray finished with 22 points (7-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds, five assists and two steals across 37 minutes in Saturday's 109-104 loss to the Clippers.

Murray was far more efficient than in the season opener Thursday, when he made just four of his 14 shots in a 102-87 loss to the Thunder. This 22-point outing is more in line with what fantasy managers should expect out of Murray on a regular basis, and the Nuggets will need their star floor general to be at his best in future games to overcome their 0-2 start.