Jamal Murray News: Stuffs stat sheet Monday

Murray provided 17 points (6-20 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 40 minutes during Monday's 127-125 overtime victory over the Raptors.

Murray has struggled with his shot, but he remains valuable in fantasy due to his solid contributions in peripheral categories. This time, he finished just one rebound and three dimes away from recording what would've been his first triple-double of the season. Murray can get by with these performances occasionally, but he needs to start shooting the ball better, as he's an integral part of the Nuggets' offensive plan. Through three games, the star floor general is shooting just 35.4 percent from the field.