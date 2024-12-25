Jamal Murray News: Will play Wednesday

Murray (ankle) will play in Wednesday's game against the Suns, Ramona Shelbourne of ESPN.com reports.

After sitting out the previous Nuggets-Suns game in Denver, Murray will be available for their return matchup at Phoenix. December has been a strong month for the 27-year-old, who is averaging 24.8 points (on 46.3/39.3/87.5 shooting splits), 5.8 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals in 37.3 minutes this month. Murray will look to keep the pace going against a Suns team relatively ripe for the picking with Devin Booker (groin) still out.