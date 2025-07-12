Jamaree Bouyea News: Four swipes in loss

Bouyea finished with 20 points (8-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and four steals across 20 minutes during Saturday's Summer League 93-83 loss to the Cavaliers.

Bouyea followed up hitting a game-winning three-pointer in Thursday's game against the Nuggets with another strong performance. The San Francisco product was one of two players for Milwaukee to score 20 or more points, with Chris Livingston (21) being the other. Bouyea was also a menace defensively, with a game-high four steals.