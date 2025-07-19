Jameer Nelson News: Paces second unit in SL win
Nelson notched 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 18 minutes in Saturday's 96-84 Summer League win over the Pistons.
Nelson led the bench in points and finished as San Antonio's second-leading scorer. The 23-year-old guard appeared in 42 G League outings with the Austin Spurs in 2024-25, during which he averaged 10.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals in 17.6 minutes per contest.
