James Harden News: Carries load with triple-double

Harden chipped in 25 points (8-19 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 10 rebounds, 13 assists, two blocks and two steals across 36 minutes during Thursday's 125-119 loss to Phoenix.

The Clippers are still searching for their first win in the Intuit Dome, but Harden is doing all he can to make it happen. His red-hot start is reminiscent of his days with the Rockets, as he's shooting with abandon and distributing the ball efficiently. Turnovers have been a bit of an issue for him, as he's averaged 6.2 cough-ups over five games. Some of his six turnovers in Thursday's loss occurred at pivotal moments where the Clippers could have captured some momentum. The entire team has been careless with the ball, and empty possessions are keeping them from sealing the deal in the second half.